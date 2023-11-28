UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Malta
Residential
Saint Paul's Bay
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
6
Apartment
Clear all
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
2
108 m²
5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
8
2
170 m²
1
XEMXIJA - A fully furnished Maisonette that exudes sophistication, complete with tasteful d…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
2
85 m²
2/5
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in St. Paul's Bay boasts incredible side sea views and is …
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
2
125 m²
5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5
2
90 m²
6/7
€197,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
6
2
95 m²
1
€219,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5
1
75 m²
3
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
6
2
105 m²
5/1
Bugibba - An apartment situated on the fourth floor and located just a few minutes away from…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
3
135 m²
6/6
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta facing t…
€615,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
6
2
135 m²
7/8
Qawra - A sixth floor Apartment ready-built apartment forming part of a new development enjo…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows
Bugibba, Malta
7
2
200 m²
1
BUGIBBA. A highly finished ground floor Maisonette covering a total footprint of approximate…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3
1
65 m²
3
St. Paul’s Bay- A brand new one-bedroom apartment built and finished located minutes away fr…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
6
1
101 m²
5
QAWRA - A newly built apartment, with a squarish layout and full of natural light. This newl…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Bugibba, Malta
5
1
76 m²
2
BUGIBBA. A recently refurbished and fully furnished two bedroom apartment forming part of a …
€176,000
Recommend
Leave a request
