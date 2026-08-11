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Apartments for sale in Gżira, Malta

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penthouses
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72 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A prestigious development centrally located in the heart of Gzira, jist off The strand Seafr…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The Luxury Penthouse comprises of a large open plan living, kitchen and dining area, leading…
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2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Duplex Apartment. in Gzira. Located in a quite area yet close to all amenities. …
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Gzira - New Finished 2 bedroom apartments. Open plan kitchen/living/dining, 2 bedrooms main …
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3 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
A modern 3 bedroom Ground Floor Apartment in this sought after area in Sliema. The property …
$682,640
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, LUXURY THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE An impressive penthouse offering exceptional …
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3 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of Apartments and Penthouse are being offered to early buyers for a new developm…
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2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built, highly finished and partly furnished Apartment, situated very close to the Pr…
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1 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The ideal rental investment, Situated a few minutes away from the Kappara flyover and just …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in Gzira! Situated a few minutes away from the Kappara flyover and just a 5 minute…
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1 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A brand new one bedroom apartment being sold highly finished excluding bathrooms and doors. …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Penthouse in a very good area in Gzira. Accomodation comprises of a good size …
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2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This elegant 2nd-floor apartment in Gzira offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Wit…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Gzira. Accommodation compr…
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2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Gzira A rare opportunity to acquire a ground-floor maisonette in this area, featuring an im…
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3 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This newly finished apartment in Gzira offers the perfect blend of modern design and functio…
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1 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A brand new one bedroom apartment being sold highly finished excluding bathrooms and doors. …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished 350 sqms Penthouse , situated in this much sough after area of Gzira. Prop…
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Apartment in Gżira, Malta
Apartment
Gżira, Malta
Presently on plan Ground floor Maisonette located in this quiet residential area in Gzira, c…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxuriously finished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom penthouse offers modern finishes, a private pool,…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, EXCEPTIONAL THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE A remarkable residence offering outstand…
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3 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new maisonette being sold highly finished excluding bathrooms and doors. Layout con…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, LUXURY THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE An exceptional residence offering generous in…
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3 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large three-bedroom second floor apartment, centrally located meters away from the Gzira/S…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An airy 2 bedroom penthouse fully furnished (newly built) including roof and own airspace an…
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Apartment in Gżira, Malta
Apartment
Gżira, Malta
Luxuriously finished Maisonettes 3 Bright Bedrooms, 2 Modern Bathrooms. Private entrance , O…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime location in the heart of Gzira. Open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area offering …
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2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
GZIRA - On plan 2-bedroom Ground-floor Maisonette with back yard just off The Strand Gzira w…
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1 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
GZIRA - New on the market, located just off the Strand, this property forms part of a presti…
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3 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in a central area in Gzira and close to all amenities. This property c…
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