  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Gżira
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gżira, Malta

Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
per month
1 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
€285,000
per month
Mir