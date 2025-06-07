Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Valletta, Malta

14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
$318,329
3 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 6/9
$511,600
2 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
$397,911
2 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in Valletta. 2 bedrooms Kitchen/ Dining side sea views 1 big bathroom Spare toilet…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Valletta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex penthouse, having excellent sea views of Valletta, Sliema and the harbours. Accomod…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Just renovated and fully furnished one bedroom apartment, part of a Historical Palazzo, loca…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Valletta - This is a stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom maisonette in the heart of the Capital c…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Brand new on the market is this bright and airy maisonette Layout is in the form of a kitche…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Recently refurbished, to designer finish, third floor apartment in a cul de sac in Valletta.…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A very well kept first floor Apartment in the heart of the capital city of Valletta. Propert…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully converted 4th floor APARTMENT enjoying a very attractive layout with rooms surro…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxuriously finished Apartment situated in the heart of the capital city Valletta. Accommo…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A corner Shop with Class 4C Permits No Cooking can be Done Ideal as a snack Bar Set in a ver…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Valletta Maisonette with Spectacular Views This fully furnished 200SQM first-floor…
Price on request
Properties features in Valletta, Malta

