  2. Malta
  3. San Ġwann
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

penthouses
11
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
13
49 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW ON THE MARKET - SAN GWANN - A second floor apartment forming part of a very smart Block,…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
ONE BEDROOMED APARTMENT STARTING FROM €192,000 - A brand new highly finished block of apartm…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new development, located in a very quiet area of San Gwann. This 2 bedroom corner dupl…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a rare opportunity to own this stunning duplex penthouse, located in the prestigiou…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Apartment, located in a quiet residential area in San Gwann. Apartment inc…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
6 x one/two bedroom apartments situated in San Gwann very central and close to all amenities…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Brand new development, located in a very quiet area of San Gwann. This 1 bedroom apartment i…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of a block of penthouse that be completion in 2025 is being sold Finished …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW ON THE MARKET - SAN GWANN - A First floor apartment forming part of a very smart Block, …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
THREE BEDROOMED APARTMENT STARTING FROM €325,000 - A brand new highly finished block of apar…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom apartment, finished & furnished. Potential to extend this apartment. Perpetual gro…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the perfect balance of luxury and convenience in this stunning 4th floor 2-bedroo…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
San Gwann 3 bedroom Penthouse just being build and being sold finished. Including bathrooms …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
This stunning 3 bedroom apartment is a must-see for those looking for a modern and luxurious…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Still on plan this 2 bedroom apartment in a very quiet area in San Gwann yet close to all am…
Price on request
Penthouse in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse
San Ġwann, Malta
A stunning two bedroom penthouse, which boasts an outdoor area of 152sqm, which will be fitt…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom apartment in Kappara, this property comprises of an open plan kitchen/living/din…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of  apartments in a very good area in San Gwann. Accomodation comprises of an open …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new development in San Gwann, within walking distance to shops and all amenities. Penthou…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom apartment main with en suite The apartment is in the layout of open plan kitchen…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new three-bedroom apartment, nestled within a small block of just five units, pre…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Still on plan these 3 bedroom apartments in a very quiet area in San Gwann yet close to all …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2-bedroom penthouse in central San Gwann. Still under construction, it will be ready by th…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A fantastic opportunity to acquire a 145sqm 3 Bedroom apartment in the heart of San Gwann wi…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new devlopment, centrally located in the heart of Kappara. All apartments will be sold fin…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A new development in San Gwann, within walking distance to shops and all amenities. All apar…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Apartment in a brand new block, located in a very good area in San Gwann. …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse, located in this quiet residential area in San Gwann. Accommodation comprises of a…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This modern first floor apartment in a smart block in San Gwann is being sold furnished. On…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property consists of an open plane with Balcony, kitchen living,3 bedrooms main with en-suit…
Price on request
