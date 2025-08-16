Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Birżebbuġa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Birżebbuġa, Malta

penthouses
10
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
22
Apartment Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Don't miss your chance to own this stunning 2 bedroom elevated ground floor maisonette, loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new second and third Floor Apartments consisting of an open plan kitchen /dining and l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished 3 bedroom, 159sqms penthouse located in a quiet residential area in Birzeb…
Price on request
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom maisonette is located in the beautiful city of Birze…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Maisonette in Birzebbugia (tal Papa Area) close to all and close to all amenitie…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A choice of apartments in Birzebbugia comprising of a kitchen, living and dining, 2 bedrooms…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, open plan, back and front balconies
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A duplex penthouse in Birzebbugia situated on the fourth and fifth floor, comprising of a ki…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Very spacious squarish layout apartments with large outdoor areas on the market for € 215,00…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Lovely big apartment with airspace in Birzebbuga Offering seafront views Very big open plan …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Big apartment with side sea views in birzebbuga 3 bedrooms Massive naturally lightened livin…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished 3 bedroom apartment , main with ensuite boasting a 50 sqm living room, ove…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Brand new apartments in Birzebbugia to be completed in shell form by March 2026 being very c…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Elevated ground maisonette 3 bedroom Garage interconnected Backyard Ready to move in Seaviews
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New on the Market. 1st floor apartment. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, back balcony and a 1 car gara…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A brand new corner solitary maisonette in Birzebbuga. This property is in shell form with fi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 apartments in same block in Birzebbugia, very central and close to all amenities. Few minu…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Birzebbugia being sold finished excluding bath…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Very spacious squarish layout maisonette with large outdoor areas on the market for 220,000…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your dream home in the charming seaside town of Birzebbugia. This stunning pentho…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 Class 4 Seafront Shops in a prime area in Birzebbugia Included also are 3 Apartments with …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for your dream home in a charming seaside town? Look no further than this stunning …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning property is located in the charming village of Birzebbugia and offers the perf…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new Penthouse consisting of an open plan kitchen /dining and living, 3 bedrooms, main …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2 bedroom Apartment in a shell form in a quite area in Birzebbugia. The property consist o…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Apartment in Birzebbugia. Located in a quite area yet close to all amenities. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birżebbuġa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Maisonette ground floor Side seaviews from front door 2 bedroom Backyard and small internal yard
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Very spacious squarish layout penthouse with large outdoor areas on the market for € 255,000…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse on the outskirts of birzebbuga 3 bedroom 2 terraces Block of four
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse in this tranquil area of Birzebbugia. Accommodation comprises of a spaciou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go