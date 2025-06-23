Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

4 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Presently on plan this large Ground Floor Maisonette, measuring approximately 253sqms, locat…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A first floor maisonette in Marsa, close to Blata l-Bajda. This renovated property features …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse, 3 Bedrooms with front and ack terraces, measuring approximately 137 Sqms,…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These newly finished apartments, excluding internal doors and bathrooms, offer a prime oppor…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
UCA Area - New on the Market Apartment in the beautiful city of Kalkara with beautiful harbo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Zabbar - Limits of Xghajra , Choice of 2  ,3 bedroom Apartments first and second floor  havi…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
9 Apartments close to all amenities situated in a very central area in Zabbar. You have a ch…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A 3 bedroom apartment, with a possibility of a 4th bedroom to be sold in shell form with opt…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
An brand new apartment in Marsa is being sold fully furnished, with two bedrooms, one bathro…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This open plan, spacious penthouse in the beautiful coastal town of Marsascala offers the pe…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tarxien, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom apartment in a lovely location in this village currently on plan and being sol…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MARSASCALA: A new project in Marsascala which are scheduled to be concluded in the December.…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished apartment having 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, 2 bathrooms, living roo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A corner first floor Maisonette in a quiet residential area in Fgura. Maisonette includes th…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in Fgura with two bedrooms and one bathroom is being sold fully furnished with was…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Apartment available enjoying ODZ views, measuring approximately 94sqms. Apartments consist…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a truly family apartment laid on circa 185sqm , enjoying a large outdoor area ideal …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsaxlokk, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsaxlokk, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This unique and bright elevated maisonette in the heart of Marsaxlokk but still quiet. Havin…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom furnished apartment in Fgura very central and close to all amenities. This prope…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsaxlokk, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsaxlokk, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An exceptional furnished new DUPLEX PENTHOUSE with stunning country and harbour views in Mar…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A  choice of newly built and luxuriosly finished apartments located in a nice area of Zabbar…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in Poala very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of Apartments, measuring aproximately 132sqms, within walking distance from the pic…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A  selection of Apartments, situated in a quiet area in Marsascala. Accomodation comprises o…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2-bedroom furnished Marsaskala apartment in a small block of 4. Features include an open-p…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
First Floor Duplex Apartment. As you enter the property, you will find a lovely living area …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished and furnished 2nd floor apartment in Fgura. This property comprises 150sqm…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of a penthouse is being sold finished excluding internal doors and bathroo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Floriana, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A well kept apartment leading to a living, dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom an…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Xgħajra, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Xgħajra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Solitary Corner Triplex Maisonette in Xghajra. Flooded with natural light,…
Price on request
