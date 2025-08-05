Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Marsascala
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Marsascala, Malta

penthouses
30
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
35
3 BHK
52
Apartment Delete
Clear all
98 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2 bedroom apartment located in the sought-after residential area of Kappara . Open-plan kitc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built penthouse located in the heart of Kappara close to all amenities and served with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Penthouse with Rooftop Pool in Marsaskala Discover luxury …
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the exclusive Kappar Heights, this stunning corner penthouse offers the epitome o…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
2 bedroom apartments in marsascala Will be sold finished excluding bathrooms and internal doors
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
First floor apartment in a nice area of marsascala Optional garage 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An apartment in a good location in Marsascala in a block of 4 served with lift.•Property con…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly designer finished apartment enjoying view of the beautiful bay of Marsascala Consis…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This new development in Marsascala situated a quiet residential area in Marsascala offers a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Marsascala Bayview Penthouse with Permits for Development into 4 units. This 3-bedroom 200s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Marsascala, triple facade, duplex penthouse with sea and country views in a cul-de-sac. Perm…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of an apartment is being sold finished excluding internal doors and bathro…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of 2 or 3 bedroom apartments to be finished excluding bathrooms and internal doors.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse in Marsascala facing a green area, comprising of a very big dining, li…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
FOR SALE 2 BEDROOMS FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT TOP FLOOR Served with lift Good sized front an…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A new Block of apartments being sold finished. Very nice location in Marsascala overlooking …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A Corner Duplex penthouse, split into two levels at Level 4 at 3rd Floor & Level 0 at semi-G…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Semi Basment maisonette consisting of Living room and dining area combined front porch and b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two bedroom penthouse in a block of only 3 floors facing ODZ with 3 terraces having unobstru…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan Elevated ground floor maisonette in a new building block in M Scala Proper…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New apartments in Marsascala few minutes away from the beach is being sold finished, excludi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nice Marsascala Duplex Maisonette with Airspace and being sold fully furnished.•Situated i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful Penthouse in Marsascala circa 380 sqm. Accommodation consists of 4 large double be…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sea view This stunning property is a true gem located in the beautiful coastal town of Mars…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Having its own entrace and front patio, this beautiful proeprty comes with a huge open plan …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a new addition to the housing market, a modern and spacious open plan sitting an…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Apartment in a prime location in Marsascala, close to all amenities. Accom…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom maisionette in Malsascala, very central and close to all amenities. This propert…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The Bahrija penthouse is a stunning property that boasts a spacious and luxurious living spa…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This unique apartment having a spacious Kitchen/Living area leading onto a balcony a main ba…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go