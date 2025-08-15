Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paola, Malta

37 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Penthouse located in a quiet residential area in Paola. Accommodation comp…
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom apartment in Paola very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large 3 bedroom apartment highly finished excluding bathrooms and internal doors Balcony Te…
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new Development consisting of 2 blocks in a very quiet area in Paola. 2 bedroom Apartments…
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom apartment in Paola very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished Paola apartment boasts a spacious 125SQ M total area, providing ample l…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Three Penthouses consisting of a kitchen living and dining area 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms T…
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A first floor Maisonette located in a very quiet area in Paola. Accomodation comprises of a …
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A third-floor apartment being sold in shell form. Consisting of an open plan living/dining/k…
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Paola - On plan 2 bedroom finished apartment excluding doors and bathrooms.Good size living,…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex apartment very close to the town centre, also ideal as a rental investment. On the fi…
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale in Paola•This new development offers a variety of remaining apartments.• •Apartment…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment, with a possibility of a 4th bedroom to be sold in shell form with opt…
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New block of 1 bedroom apartments to be completed in early 2024. Garages available
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A choice of 1 bedroom penthouses to be sold in shell form.•Starting from E120,000•Date of co…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in Poala very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A first floor maisonette in Paola having a footprint of 83 square meters and being sold with…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A first floor Maisonette located in Paola. Accommodation comprises of a living area, kitchen…
2 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment 3rd Floor (Lift included) consisting in an Open plan,2 Bedrooms(Bedroom & Spare Be…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in Paola are available 4 Penthouses.•An original, challenging, and intriguing proje…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Bargain !! Townhouse set in one of the best areas of Paola yet close to the centre. Having a…
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A choice of maisonettes to be sold in shell form.•Starting from E121,000•Date of completion …
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This duplex maisonette offers a unique and spacious layout, perfect for transforming into a …
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse located in the desirable area of P…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning Penthouse property, located in the charming town of Paola, is now available fo…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
1Bedroom Penthouses in Paola. Under Construction - scheduled to be finished by July 2025 Clo…
3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A 3 bedroom apartment, with a possibility of a 4th bedroom to be sold in shell form with opt…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A one bedroom penthouse is being sold in shell form located in Paola facing an ODZ area. The…
1 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A ground floor 1 bedroom maisonette in Poala very central and close to all amenities. This p…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Paola -- Penthouse corner with 70sqm external area, consist with an open plan kitchen, livin…
