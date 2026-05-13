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Apartments for sale in Ta Xbiex, Malta

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1 BHK
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2 BHK
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8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This unique maisonette having one bedroom with walk in wardrobe a main bathroom and a spacio…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious, corner first floor Apartment situated in this prime location in Ta' Xbiex. Accom…
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1 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of 1st floor 2nd floor 3rd floor 4th floor or 5th floor apartments starting from 29…
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
2 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A choice of five new and highly finished apartments situated on the 4th and 5th floor in ver…
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Unique spacious designer finished Penthouse enjoying outstanding views of Valletta and Msida…
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2 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2 bedroom apartments in a prime area in Ta Xbiex very central and close to all amenities. Th…
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GrekodomGrekodom
1 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Duplex maisonette in a prime area in Ta Xbiex very central and close to all amen…
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3 bedroom apartment in Ta Xbiex, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful modernly designed Apartment enjoying magnificent views of Ta Xbiex Marina and Va…
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