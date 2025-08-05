Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Qormi, Malta

71 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious and modern living space in Qormi? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartmen…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the heart of Qormi, this charming maisonette offers a spacious and comfortable la…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Discover this inviting one-bedroom apartment in Qormi, offered in shell form for 190,700 and…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a charming and comfortable home in the bustling town of Qormi? Look no further t…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Discover this bright, 93 sqm second-floor shell apartment in the heart of Qormioffered in ra…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This delightful property features a well-sized 90sqm plot and includes a spacious 1.5-car ga…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Apartment located in a quiet residential area in Qormi. Accommodation comprise…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Discover this charming 130 m² elevated ground floor maisonette in the centre of Qormi, thoug…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This apartment, currently on plan, is located in a quiet residential area of Qormi, close to…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful Penthouse in the heart of Qormi is the perfect opportunity for an investment …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This new Maisonette, located in a quiet residential area of Qormi, is currently on plan with…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartments located outskirts of the village core of Qormi. A number of Apartments consisting…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom , with main Bathroom and an En-suite bathroom adjoining the main bedroom. Ideal f…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new duplex apartment being sold finished excluding bathrooms & Internal doors in a blo…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Malta This stunning penthouse in the heart of Qormi, Malta is the perfect property for thos…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
QORMI - Larger than a usual apartment, very bright and airy. The apartment consists of an op…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the second floor for sale consisting of 2 bedrooms (main with ensuite), a main …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A fully furnished penthouse in Qormi featuring a large open plan kitchen/living/dining area,…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Larger than usual very bright and airy. Property consists of Open plan, Kitchen, Dining, Liv…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A first-floor designer furnished 3 bedroom apartment in a block of just 2 units with ownersh…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Qormi, very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Qormi ...An elevated 2 bedroom groundfloor maisonette comprising of an open plan kitchen/liv…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PENTHOUSE This stunning penthouse is the perfect opportunity to live in luxury and comfort…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 2 bedroom apartments in Qormi very central and close to all amenities this pr…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
New on the market !  A 2 bedroom PENTHOUSE in a quiet area of Qormi . Upon entrance you are …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 132 sqm fully-furnished Penthouse features a large open-plan kitchen/living/di…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious 1-Bedroom Plus Study Penthouse in Qormi, Malta Property Overview Experience the pi…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A ready built penthouse set in a block of ONLY six, measuring approximately 190sqms to be so…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - Highly finished and very well lit second floor apartment outskirts of Qormi ha…
Price on request
