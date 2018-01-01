  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Braslas industriālais parks

A house, an apartment, a villa Braslas industriālais parks

Riga, Latvia
;
7
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – to Slavu circle and overpass, and to move further in the direction of Daugavpils, Bauska, Liepaja or Ventspils. The industrial park is located near the advantageous eastern highway. It includes diverse office, commercial, production and warehouse premises. Offices on the 3rd and 4th floors of the area from 10m2 are presently widely available. Commercial, warehouse, office premises on the 1st floor of the area of ~ 770m2 with direct access from Braslas Street are available as well.
New building location
Riga, Latvia
Similar complexes
Artilērijas 65
Riga, Latvia
from
€59,000
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Kipsala
Riga, Latvia
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
HOFT
HOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€279,140
Completion date: 2020
HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Elizabetes Rezidence
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2017
The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Jelgava, Latvia
from
€9,000
NP Jelgava Business Park is one of the best reconstructed industrial parks in Latvia with kopejo platiba 23 ha and leasable space platiba more than 70 000 m2. The industrial park is located in the historical territory of the car industry company RAF (Riga automobile factory), which for many years was one of the most important industrial objects in the national economy of the country, therefore NP Jelgava Business Park is especially suitable for production with high-power power supply and offers spacious production facilities. Strategically advantageous location for business – Jelgava city-one of the industrial centers in Latvia, with highly developed infrastructure and long production traditions. Plus opportunities for attracting skilled labor and rapid growth of the company. NP Jelgava business park is available to rent razosana premises, warehouse and office space.
Realting.com
Go