  Latvia
A house, an apartment, a villa RĪGAS 51

Jurmala, Latvia
About the complex

LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COUPLE OF MINUTES WALK FROM THE RESORT CENTER AND IT PROVIDES ALL THE POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES OF CITY INFRASTRUCTURE. ALL OF THIS BECOMES AVAILABLE IN THE NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX - RĪGAS 51. WE OFFER FULLY FINISHED TWO-ROOM AND THREE-ROOM APARTMENTS. NATURAL MATERIALS ARE USED IN THE FINISH OF THE BUILDING AND INTERIORS OF APARTMENTS - STONE TILES, TRAVERTINE TABLES, OAK PARQUET, OAK DOORS, AND EVEN THE FACADE IS DECORATED WITH NATURAL STONE AND LARCH PANELS. FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR MORE PERSONAL SPACE, WE CAN RECOMMEND A SEPARATE THREE-STORY HOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE FOREST. THIS BUILDING IS ALSO A PART OF OUR RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX. THERE ARE MANY THINGS FOR YOUR COMFORT AND SAFETY IN THE COMPLEX - UNDERGROUND GARAGE WITH ELEVATOR, IN COMMON AREAS - LAMPS WITH PHOTOVOLTAICS, ILLUMINATED APARTMENT NUMBER SIGNS, FACADE AND TERRITORY LIGHTING, VIDEO INTERCOMS, VIDEO SURVEILLANCE OF THE TERRITORY AND COMMON AREAS, AS WELL AS PHYSICAL SECURITY 24/7. THE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WAS BUILT BY BALTIC INVESTMENT GROUP.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2018
New building location
Jurmala, Latvia
Dzirnavu street 6
The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of the building in a prestigious and quiet residential area, a mere five-minute walk from the historical centre of Riga with its lovely city parks and public gardens. Despite its central location, the building is situated on a quiet street with no traffic. The front building, overlooking Dzirnavu Street, comprises nine flats of different area – from 35.7m2 to 101.5 m2 – with the number of bedrooms ranging from one to three. The front building also includes commercial premises with a total area of 115m2 that can be used for a bar, restaurant or an office. In addition to nine flats with an area ranging from 51m2 to 80m2, the building situated in the courtyard of the complex also comprises nine storage rooms in the basement and a covered garage with a total area of 22m2. The top floors of both buildings hold beautiful attic flats and boyh buildings have elevator. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments have two toilet facilities with bath and shower. The apartments are for sale with full Interior finish, without the furniture. Some apartments are stored fireplace. There are five parking places available in the courtyard.
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
TAL RESIDENCE
In the most beautiful part of Riga’s “Quiet Centre”, surrounded by Jugendstil buildings included in the Culture Foundation of UNESCO, TAL RESIDENCE building appears – the future architectural monument of the 21 century. Exclusiveness of location and architectural solutions, as well as an underground parking lot – these are the unique advantages of the project. The openness and transparency of the building’s modern architecture allows its residents to enjoy an amazing view over the historical buildings of the neighborhood, all through the panoramic windows and vast terraces. TAL RESIDENCE – a tribute to the great genius, chess-player, citizen of Riga – Mikhail Tal, as well as to the traditions and history of the city of Riga. Adventurism, ultimatism in decision-making, inexhaustible optimism and energy, accompanying Mikhail Tal on the journey of his life, became the source of inspiration and helped finding a reflection in architectural solutions for the creators of TAL RESIDENCE.
