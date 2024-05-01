Business center Peldu iela 26/28

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PRESTIGIOUS OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN – PELDU STREET 26/28
Work in a place where history, prestige, and business energy come together. Office spaces at Peldu Street 26/28 offer a unique opportunity to grow your business in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga — right in the heart of the Old Town.
Why choose these premises?
Prime location – just steps away from the Daugava riverfront, surrounded by restaurants, cafés, banks, and hotels. Perfect for hosting clients and enhancing your company image.
Historic building with character – authentic architecture, high ceilings, and spacious layouts create a prestigious and inspiring working environment.
Flexible layout – suitable for both private offices and open-space concepts.
Convenient access – excellent public transport connections and nearby parking options.
Dynamic business environment – a vibrant commercial area that encourages networking and growth.
Ideal for:
– law firms
– financial and consulting companies
– IT and creative teams
– representative offices and start-ups
Make a strong first impression.
This is not just an office — it’s an address that works for your business.
Contact us today to arrange a viewing and find the perfect space for your business in Old Town!
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Riga, Latvia
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