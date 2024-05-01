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  4. Business center Peldu iela 26/28

Business center Peldu iela 26/28

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
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ID: 35103
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1552
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Marstalu iela, 21

About the complex

PRESTIGIOUS OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN – PELDU STREET 26/28 Work in a place where history, prestige, and business energy come together. Office spaces at Peldu Street 26/28 offer a unique opportunity to grow your business in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga — right in the heart of the Old Town. Why choose these premises? Prime location – just steps away from the Daugava riverfront, surrounded by restaurants, cafés, banks, and hotels. Perfect for hosting clients and enhancing your company image. Historic building with character – authentic architecture, high ceilings, and spacious layouts create a prestigious and inspiring working environment. Flexible layout – suitable for both private offices and open-space concepts. Convenient access – excellent public transport connections and nearby parking options. Dynamic business environment – a vibrant commercial area that encourages networking and growth. Ideal for: – law firms – financial and consulting companies – IT and creative teams – representative offices and start-ups Make a strong first impression. This is not just an office — it’s an address that works for your business. Contact us today to arrange a viewing and find the perfect space for your business in Old Town!

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Riga, Latvia
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Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Riga, Latvia
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