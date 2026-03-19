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Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
6
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ID: 36397
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zahal, 1 mgdly dmry

About the complex

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The Rare Pearl! City Apartment 4 rooms new, residence with swimming pool Dimri, 140m2 + 20m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony, cellar, parking, air conditioning, 21st floor south. Never lived, free immediately

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
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