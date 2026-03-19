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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,88M
;
9
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ID: 35736
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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For sale in the Bavli district 20 Herzog Street On the 10th floor of a well-maintained building. Unobstructed view and exceptional brightness. 4 pieces of 117 m2 that can be converted into 5. A parental suite and many storage facilities. Very spacious stay, ideal for a family. Triple ventilation. Hot water 24/7. Piece secures upstairs and another miklat in the basement. Parking space in the common parking lot.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,88M
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