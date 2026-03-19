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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a louer a jerusalem waldorf astoria

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$30,000
;
11
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ID: 35529
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

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Waldorf Astoria – Luxury Residences, Jerusalem In one of Jerusalem's most prestigious residences 4 pieces 3 complete suites 2 living room spaces 2 kitchens 250 m2, fully furnished high standing Balcony Parking Security Service (guardian) prestige lobby Prices including charges (Vaad Bayit)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a louer a jerusalem waldorf astoria
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$30,000
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