Residential quarter Haut standing

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North Garden
The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments per landing. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municipal swimming pool and a tennis court nearby. The complex is located close to various educational institutions, a shopping centre, leisure complexes and close to the main traffic routes.
Equipment:
- Three-phase electricity
- Preparation for a mini central air conditioner
- TV intercom
- Communication points: telephone and television in each room
- Preparation for a ceiling fan in the rooms
- Switch at the entrance to turn on and off all lighting in the house
- Timer for an electric radiator
- Apartment system to monitor and control electricity consumption
- Quality interior doors
- Electric stores (excluding bathrooms and bathrooms)
- In the dry rooms, floor in ceramic granite 60/60. In the apartments 5 rooms and apartments with garden - in the dry rooms floor in granite porcelain 80/80
- Terrace tap
Apartment 3 rooms from 1.590.000 NIS and 1.632.000 NIS (some with cellar and air conditioning included)
4 pieces from 1.850.000 NIS
For more information don't hesitate!
Location on the map
Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
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