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Residential quarter Haut standing

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$534,040
;
4
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ID: 36430
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments per landing. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municipal swimming pool and a tennis court nearby. The complex is located close to various educational institutions, a shopping centre, leisure complexes and close to the main traffic routes. Equipment: - Three-phase electricity - Preparation for a mini central air conditioner - TV intercom - Communication points: telephone and television in each room - Preparation for a ceiling fan in the rooms - Switch at the entrance to turn on and off all lighting in the house - Timer for an electric radiator - Apartment system to monitor and control electricity consumption - Quality interior doors - Electric stores (excluding bathrooms and bathrooms) - In the dry rooms, floor in ceramic granite 60/60. In the apartments 5 rooms and apartments with garden - in the dry rooms floor in granite porcelain 80/80 - Terrace tap Apartment 3 rooms from 1.590.000 NIS and 1.632.000 NIS (some with cellar and air conditioning included) 4 pieces from 1.850.000 NIS For more information don't hesitate!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$534,040
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