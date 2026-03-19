  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,23M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36201
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes several apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as 2 penthouses with terrace. Exterior natural stone covering Four apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 5 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Issue at the end of December 2027 Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of 91 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 108 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 130 m2 plus a terrace of 25,5m2 Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Interior door of qualities Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,79M
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,211
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,13M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,23M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,99M
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
A bright apartment, TAMA 38, advanced, 3 air directions, close to gardens, schools, cafes, shops, shopping centers, bus, immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,79M
BZH Located on Hanevel Street in the sought after religious district, within a modern building, a small jewel! RE/MAX Hadera offers a bright 3 room apartment for sale. Characteristics: - Spacious 3 room apartment of 80 m2 - Soucca terrace of 18 m2 with open view - 14th floor out of 15 - Ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications