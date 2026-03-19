  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv

Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,32M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 35674
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive project located on one of the most popular streets of Tel Aviv, combining local charm and modern standing. Directed by Gorel and designed by Lior Ben Dov Architects, with a high level of demands and finishes. Key features: Elegant architecture and optimized plans Spacious apartments with terraces Mamad in each unit Intimate project with premium benefits Typologies: *3 and 4 pieces *Garden apartment * Penthouse with private roof and swimming pool Exceptional location: On foot from Rothschild, Carmel Market (150 m), the sea and places of life Next start Flexible payment In summary: a rare, ultra-central project with premium positioning and strong heritage potential.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf guivat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,20M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$608,600
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,08M
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,84M
In a luxury residence located on the 2nd line of the sea in Bat Yam, a few steps from the seafront and close to Tel Aviv, discover this superb new apartment, never inhabited, enjoying the guarantee of the developer. Located on the 28th floor, the apartment offers a panoramic sea view comple…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,97M
Great potential. 124 m2 according to arnona. Terrace. Parking Duplex 4,5 pieces including mamad Full sea view stunning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$425,000
Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the residence " Ashdod Beach", in front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications