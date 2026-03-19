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Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,45M
;
10
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ID: 36443
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinneret

About the complex

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Spacious apartment in Ashdod for sale with incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 spacious rooms with stunning sea view terrace. 3.20 meters high under ceiling, 3 WC, 2 bathrooms. Close to the beach and all amenities

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,45M
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