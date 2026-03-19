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Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,40M
06/05/2026
$3,40M
05/05/2026
$3,38M
;
6
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ID: 35775
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

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Nice cottage of 7 rooms with large basement. Spacious, large garden. Ideal for a family, the rooms are large, pleasant and bright. Close to schools and amenities.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,40M
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