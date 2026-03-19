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Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place bale avec mamad balcon et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,39M
;
10
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ID: 35680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Prof Schorr, 11

About the complex

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New for exclusive sale! 9 Professor Shor Street In a new real estate program signed Adam Shuster Spacious 4 room apartment Living area of 98 m2 + sun terrace of 12 m2! 4th floor (building with 2 elevators) The apartment is very bright thanks to its large windows. Renovated kitchen. The apartment overlooks the peaceful Epstein alley. Orientation: East and North. Private parking space. Underground parking. Cellar of 4 m2.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place bale avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,39M
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