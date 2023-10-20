  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Hadera, Israel
from
$987,000
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 27976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Discover an exceptional real estate project in Hadera – Guivat Olga District Strategically located close to the beach, this project combines innovation, comfort and well-being. With its contemporary and sustainable architecture, it offers a unique and refined living environment. Consisting of two buildings with a modern design, it is distinguished by: Luxurious double-height entrance hall Exclusive lounge Shops at the foot of the building Equipped gym Shopping mall nearby Main assets: Ideal location close to the sea Delivery scheduled for October 2028 Attractive presales conditions: 20/80 payment and preferential rates A rare opportunity to live or invest in the heart of Hadera, in the Guivat Olga district.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Education
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$509,700
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$585,000
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$555,000
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$600,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Hadera, Israel
from
$987,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$646,800
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,000
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex that includes 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments by cushioning. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications