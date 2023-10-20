  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Espaces de stockage souterrains

Residential quarter Espaces de stockage souterrains

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25801
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet residential complex. Underground storage spaces available. Total area of 110 m2, divisible or for rent in full. Price: 50 ILS per square meter. Price + VAT

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$589,890
Residential quarter Une opportunite rare a rasco jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
You are viewing
Residential quarter Espaces de stockage souterrains
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces
Hadera, Israel
from
$637,643
BZH Incredible 5-room family apartment! This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors. Characteristics: - Very nice apartment of 110 m2, - Terrace of 10 m2, open …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
For sale on KIRIAT YOVEL - New building, Appart 3 pcs, 76m2, completely renovated, 5th floor with elevator, 2 terraces (including soucca), cellar, air conditioning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$828,655
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 47 m2 with balcony 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications