Residential quarter Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem

  Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
05/03/2025
$2,19M
17/02/2025
$2,20M
24/12/2024
$2,17M
5
ID: 23470
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
New penthouse 5 rooms 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Penthouse of 5 rooms on the 19th floor, area of 154m2 with beautiful terrace of 88m2 Including 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces Price 7.808.000 sh This price does not include our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at the following numbers: 054 946 1963 Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

