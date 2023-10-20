  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite

Tamar Regional Council, Israel
$726,000
26/08/2025
$726,000
14/07/2025
$679,778
ID: 26873
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Tamar Regional Council

About the complex

Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful double lobby decorated by architect Exterior natural stone covering 2 modern elevators including a Chabbatic The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee Delivery in 2 1/2 years Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house Size 80x80 or 1mx1 m Preparation Air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Solar hot water balloon Quality interior door Customizable kitchen with marble worktop Electrical stores in all windows Take tv in all rooms and lounge Wc suspended, three-phase counter Terrace with water point and non-slip tile Apartment sold with parking space We offer you apartments 4 rooms 103m2 plus 12 m2 terrace 5 rooms 130m2 plus 14 m2 terrace

Location on the map

Tamar Regional Council, Israel

