  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces

Residential quarter Penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,04M
04/05/2025
$1,04M
02/04/2025
$1,11M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25556
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Incredible 5-piece penthouse! BZH In the heart of downtown, close to amenities, shops and Francophone communities! Building modern and prestigious shop of 6 floors. ✅ Very nice pentouse of about 140 m2, ✅ Soccah terrace of 110 m2, open view South West exposure, ✅ Very spacious parental suite, ✅ 6th floor, Shabbat elevator, ✅ Air conditioning in each room, ✅ Additional room that you can use in the office or storage room. ✅ 2 covered parking spaces, Close to the center Lev Hadera and shops. A few minutes from the Chevet A'him, Beth'Habad and Kavod Hathora communities. Close to schools and transport. Reputable manufacturer of quality. The photos speak for themselves!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,11M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur du centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,23M
Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,84M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,04M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea! Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem! ✅ Mamad ✅ Elevator ✅ Double bathroom ✅ High ceilings ✅ A balcony of 12 square meters ✅ High …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications