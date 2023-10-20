Residential quarter Penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Incredible 5-piece penthouse!
BZH
In the heart of downtown, close to amenities, shops and Francophone communities!
Building modern and prestigious shop of 6 floors.
✅ Very nice pentouse of about 140 m2,
✅ Soccah terrace of 110 m2, open view South West exposure,
✅ Very spacious parental suite,
✅ 6th floor, Shabbat elevator,
✅ Air conditioning in each room,
✅ Additional room that you can use in the office or storage room.
✅ 2 covered parking spaces,
Close to the center Lev Hadera and shops.
A few minutes from the Chevet A'him, Beth'Habad and Kavod Hathora communities.
Close to schools and transport.
Reputable manufacturer of quality.
The photos speak for themselves!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea!
Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem!
✅ Mamad
✅ Elevator
✅ Double bathroom
✅ High ceilings
✅ A balcony of 12 square meters
✅ High …
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland .
Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…