Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove

SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN!
Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem
Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway
3 pieces 65m2
fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant
Large living room
Air conditioning
In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, with renowned promoter, to receive a : new apartment in a high-end project :
4 rooms ~90m2 + balcony, parking and cellar
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipp…
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking
Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental