  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove

Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
ID: 25254
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN! Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway 3 pieces 65m2 fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant Large living room Air conditioning In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, with renowned promoter, to receive a : new apartment in a high-end project : 4 rooms ~90m2 + balcony, parking and cellar

Jerusalem, Israel

You are viewing
