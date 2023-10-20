  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement grand agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonnes orientations en bon etat grand jardin

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement grand agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonnes orientations en bon etat grand jardin

Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$1,24M
18/05/2025
$1,24M
14/05/2025
$1,32M
;
9
ID: 25965
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Town
    Kfar Yona

About the complex

KFAR YONA NAHALIM QUARTIER - FOR SALE – HOUSE 6 PARTS HOUSE IN EXCELLENT STATE IN THE NAHALIM QUARTIER A RUE CALME AND RESEARCH 6 PARTS 185 M2 HABITABLE A 254 M2 LAND LANDSCAPING WITH FRUIT RABRES POSSIBILITY OF A PISCINE JEREMY : 054-209 33 61 / FRANCE TO 0177475668 https://www.facebook.com/katz.muller/ ➡️➡️ VISIT OUR SITE ALSO ➡️➡️ http://www.katz-muller.com

Location on the map

Kfar Yona, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications