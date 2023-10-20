Residential quarter Charmant appartement de 3 pieces avec vue panoramique a kiryat moshe

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Charmant appartement de 3 pieces avec vue panoramique a kiryat moshe

ID: 25602
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In a privileged location near the Meir Institute, a spacious apartment on the 3rd floor of a stone building. 72 square meters according to the house tax (arnona), Bright living room with amazing panoramic views and sunsets, American kosher kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, bathroom and shared parking. Close to public transport and synagogues, quick exit from the city. Strong potential for urban renewal in the future. Rare opportunity – contact us today!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications