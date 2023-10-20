Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair

  1. Realting.com
Raanana, Israel
$1,12M
4
ID: 25166
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

