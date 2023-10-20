  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey

Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
02/04/2025
$1,01M
16/02/2025
$1,01M
07/01/2025
$988,920
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24411
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Talbiey very beautiful 4 pieces of 75 m2 inscribed with exit on garden of 30 m2 . quiet and residential street .partly furnished . In process of Pinouy Binouy which means that each owner has signed for the destruction of the building with the aim of a new reconstruction with enlargement of each apt of 15.5 m2 net + 12 m2 terrace .with lobby + asc and etc...

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$556,182
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$786,520
A barnea a 5 pieces invested and transforms with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble tres luxueux
Residential quarter Immeuble tres luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,54M
Very luxurious apartment, in the heart of Jerusalem, elevator, terrace (43 m2), soccah, view of the park, independent heating, cellar, parking, quiet
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Beautiful 4 rooms for sale in the heart of Har Homa with a surface of 117 m2 + 2 terraces soucah, living area of 8 m2 and a kitchen side of 22 m2. 2 bathrooms, a parking space and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications