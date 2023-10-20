  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Maison arabe

Residential quarter Maison arabe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24056
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very beautiful Arab house, lots of character, renewed by architect, huge gardens, private parking

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,721
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$955,060
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$469,103
You are viewing
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702
Office for rent in Bakaa quiet and pastoral, tables and chairs included, private entrance, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,38M
Very beautiful Penthouse 6 pieces. ( 273 m2 arnona) Alone. Very invested. Security room. 2 beautiful terraces soucca. New Neot Sade neighborhood. 2 underground parking spaces. 1 cellar. Shabbatic elevator. Country club has two steps. a terrace of 120 m2 living area and 30 m2 kitchen side. li…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$632,025
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction. In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view. 2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom. Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications