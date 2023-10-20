  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Haut standing

Residential quarter Haut standing

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
02/03/2025
$2,81M
10/02/2025
$2,77M
01/01/2025
$2,78M
;
2
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24053
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Facing Baka - Luxurious penthouse, shop building, elevator, terrace/souccah 60 m2, view of the old town, very quiet street, invested

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,67M
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
You are viewing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$556,182
A 4 pieces in the quay of Agamim terasse 90 m2 summer as new
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN! Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway 3 pieces 65m2 fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant Large living room Air conditioning In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$151,686
64 apartments are offered for rent: Studios Apartments 2 rooms Apartments 3 rooms Floor collective shelter (Mamad) The apartments are furnished and equipped to offer maximum comfort. Planned: Fully equipped gym Shared workspaces Possibility of parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications