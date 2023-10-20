  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Calme particulier bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement

Residential quarter Calme particulier bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
02/04/2025
$528,092
24/02/2025
$529,596
04/02/2025
$520,948
24/12/2024
$522,828
;
5
ID: 23482
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

A barnea a beautiful 4 rooms new floor high gym in the building

Ashkelon, Israel

