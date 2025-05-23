Residential complex BIOM

BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!
Ocean view or gardens!
Complete turnkey finish!
A unique synthesis of nature, technology and art is your new standard of living by the sea!
Infrastructure of the new generation: Luna Beach Club – private access to the sea, Aurora multimedia park and dome cinema, SPA Lumeira – wellness-center of premium class, coworking and creative workshops, dome cinema, dozens of restaurants and cafes, tea house, supermarket, nightclub.
Location:
- Nyanyi beach with unique volcanic sand is located just 400 meters from the complex;
- near: transport hubs, schools, clinics;
Peace and security without interruption from civilization.
* The cost may vary depending on the course.