  2. Indonesia
  Residential complex BIOM

Residential complex BIOM

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$140,000
;
12
ID: 26104
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

    Indonesia
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2027
    1

Interior details

  Security

Exterior details

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!
Ocean view or gardens!
Complete turnkey finish!
A unique synthesis of nature, technology and art is your new standard of living by the sea!
Infrastructure of the new generation: Luna Beach Club – private access to the sea, Aurora multimedia park and dome cinema, SPA Lumeira – wellness-center of premium class, coworking and creative workshops, dome cinema, dozens of restaurants and cafes, tea house, supermarket, nightclub.
Location:
- Nyanyi beach with unique volcanic sand is located just 400 meters from the complex;
- near: transport hubs, schools, clinics;
Peace and security without interruption from civilization.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications