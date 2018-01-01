Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy

Canggu, Indonesia

from €462,523

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxury villas in the NILA RESIDENCE award complex in the most prosperous area of Bali - Changu. Changu District is the most coveted tourist location. There is a lot of developed and social infrastructure, surf beaches. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment, annual growth of 10-15%. The complex is built of 19 premium villas in European style with different layouts of 2-3-4-6 bedrooms. Five minutes from the beach. The villas are fully furnished, with modern amenities « turnkey ». Each villa has its own pool. The villas are built of high quality building materials. Acquisition is possible with an interest-free installment for 12 months. Near the villas there is everything you need for a comfortable stay: restaurants, cafes, schools, popular beaches. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.