Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy

Villa
Area:
Villa area - 95 m²
Land - 100 m²
Price: 150 000 $ ($1,579 per m²)
Income from renting out a villa:
Revenue per day: $200
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day including load: $160
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $57,600
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $43,200 (29%)
Payback - 3 - 5 years
Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$165,000
Sale price:
$240,000
Profit:
$75,000 (45%)
Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Conditions of real estate ownership:
Completion of construction: October 2025
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 26 years + extension