Villas for sale in Western Greece, Greece

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Villas in Western Greece, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$776,944
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kaloudi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kaloudi, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 8 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Amaliada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Amaliada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 630 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$5,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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