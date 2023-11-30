Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Western Greece, Greece

17 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,50M
Close
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,000,000
Close
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€1,50M
Close
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,75M
Close
Villa 5 rooms with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,20M
Close
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Myrsini, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
€3,50M
Close
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
€2,80M
Close
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€2,20M
Close
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,60M
Close
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Zacharo, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€895,000
Close
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€530,000
Close
Villa 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Villa 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€360,000
Close
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platani, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platani, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€380,000
Close
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€265,000
Close
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€265,000
Close
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€290,000
Close
