Townhouses for sale in Western Greece, Greece

13 properties total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€460,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€240,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€165,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Romanian, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€180,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€380,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
€165,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platanite, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€450,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Platanitis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Platanitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€195,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Roviata, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Roviata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. T…
€450,000
