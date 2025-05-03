Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Western Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$203,530
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$469,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$229,624
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alissos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$417,497
