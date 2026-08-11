Cottages for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Western Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Western Greece, Greece

;
Municipality of Pyrgos
8
Municipality of Aigialeia
7
Municipality of Patras
5
Municipal Unit of Aegio
4
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
32 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$200,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$271,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$177,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Varvasaina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Varvasaina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$305,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$218,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$472,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$242,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$661,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$566,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$236,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 352 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$3,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Area 177 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 177 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cott…
$692,552
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$187,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 191 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$118,071
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Zacharo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$271,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$259,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Savalia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Savalia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$439,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$685,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one kitchen,…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
$291,341
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go