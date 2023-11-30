UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Western Greece
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Western Greece, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
39 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
5
2
118 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2
1
150 m²
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsipian, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
4
2
98 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
4
2
95 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€125,555
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
8
3
280 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Myrsini, Greece
3
1
84 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
7
4
306 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
5
2
360 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
5
2
216 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Zacharo, Greece
9
4
270 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6
2
297 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6
2
352 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
1
136 m²
1
An unfinished cottage with an area of 136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lasteika, Greece
1
155 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
4
2
75 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
4
2
85 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platani, Greece
4
1
144 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
3
2
81 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
3
1
74 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
3
1
72 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
9
2
170 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Valimitika, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
190 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Diakopto, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
