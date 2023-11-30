Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Western Greece
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view in Lechena, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€300,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsipian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsipian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€125,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
An unfinished cottage with an area of ​​136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lasteika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Valimitika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir