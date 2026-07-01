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Houses with garage for sale in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villa 5 rooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia, currently under construction. …
$468,074
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
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Properties features in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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