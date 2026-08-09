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Сommercial properties in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
4
Municipality of Thessaloniki
4
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
9 properties total found
Hotel in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
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Hotel
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Operating hotel in the city center - ready hotel businessType of property: commercial proper…
$3,11M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 148 m² in Thermi, Greece
Shop 148 m²
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS5840 - Shop FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 148.00 sq. m. …
$407,080
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Hotel 480 m² in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 950 m² in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 950 m²
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
Property Code: HPS5022 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.100.000 . This 950 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,27M
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Commercial property 396 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial property 396 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 1
An ideal investment proposal, in the most luxurious neighborhood of Thessaloniki. In a highl…
$925,918
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Hotel 458 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 458 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 458 m²
🏨 Hotel for Sale – Prime Investment Opportunity! 📌 Description: A hotel is availa…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 800 m² in Peristera, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Peristera, Greece
Area 800 m²
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial property
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Tennis club. 9 tennis courts. Utility room. Gym. Private project in the suburb of Plagiari, …
$4,05M
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Office 42 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 42 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
$74,250
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Property types in Thessaloniki Regional Unit

hotels
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