  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Thessaloniki Regional Unit

Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
23
Peraia
19
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
16
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
10
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
10
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
9
Nea Kallikratia
9
539 properties total found
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
€1,50M
Office with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Floor -1
€700,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 800 m²
€470,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 398 m²
€730,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 300 m²
€590,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 89 sq.m. (ground floor) there is also WC in the pro…
€127,000
Commercial 1 room in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 250 sq.mThere are also 2 WC in the property
€87,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A professional space of 230 sq.m., located very close to the Railway Station of Thessaloniki…
€160,000
Commercial in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 490 m²
Property Code: HPS4242 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Dioikitirio for €600.000 .…
€600,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
A two-storey professional space of 260 sq.m. located at the center of Thessaloniki's Ampelik…
€130,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Shop in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4163 - Shop FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €700.000 . This 1163…
€700,000
Commercial in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 27 m²
The facility is located at Leonida Iasonidou 5, in the city center in Thessaloniki. within w…
€100,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property of 130 sq. m. is available for sale.It consists of a ground floor of 4…
€95,000
Commercial with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 137 m²
Area: Center
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
Region : City Center 1st floor business space, in Egnatia avenue, next to the future metro s…
€350,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
Area: Nea ParaliaExcellent Investment Property 385 sq.m. / BasementSurvey/Floor plan has bee…
€200,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property of 10 sq. m. (60+40) is available for sale on 5th floor.For auction, f…
€84,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property of 42 sq. m. is available for sale on the ground floor.For auction, fi…
€100,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 4 100 m²
For sale put up a commercial premises4100 sq.m., which is located in the central part of the…
€1,75M
Commercial 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space of 4100sq.m in a highly viewed area for sale.Area Neo Rysio
€1,75M
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Two apartments of 100 sq.m. each, located in Sykies district of Thessaloniki, are for sale! …
€250,000
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 250 m²
Business for sale in one of the most prestigious areas in Thessaloniki. The room is 250 squa…
€900,000
Commercial with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 307 m²
For sale business of 307 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building has an elevator. Real estate inc…
€310,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
A business space, located in Vardaris area, of a total surface of 307 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. vera…
€310,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property is available for sale on a main street in Perea,it consists of a groun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагается к продаже коммерческое помещение 141кв. м.Первый этаж 77 кв. м + Подвал 64 кв. …
€100,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Store in central area of Perea in one of the most convenient places of maximum visibility
€135,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Store for sale 120sq.m with great visibility in one of the best places of Peraia beach
€135,000

