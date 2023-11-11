UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Thessaloniki Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
23
Peraia
19
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
16
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
10
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
10
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
9
Nea Kallikratia
9
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
8
Neoi Epivates
8
Trilofos
8
Chalcedon
7
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
7
Panorama Municipal Unit
7
Municipal unot of Polichni
6
Neo Rysio
6
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Triandria Municipal Unit
6
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
5
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
5
Show more
Show less
Clear all
539 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 163 m²
-1
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
2
800 m²
€470,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
398 m²
€730,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€590,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1
89 m²
1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 89 sq.m. (ground floor) there is also WC in the pro…
€127,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
1
250 m²
1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 250 sq.mThere are also 2 WC in the property
€87,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
230 m²
1
A professional space of 230 sq.m., located very close to the Railway Station of Thessaloniki…
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
490 m²
Property Code: HPS4242 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Dioikitirio for €600.000 .…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1
260 m²
1
A two-storey professional space of 260 sq.m. located at the center of Thessaloniki's Ampelik…
€130,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Recommend
Shop
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4163 - Shop FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €700.000 . This 1163…
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
27 m²
The facility is located at Leonida Iasonidou 5, in the city center in Thessaloniki. within w…
€100,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
130 m²
1
A commercial property of 130 sq. m. is available for sale.It consists of a ground floor of 4…
€95,000
Recommend
Commercial with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
137 m²
Area: Center
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
137 m²
1
Region : City Center 1st floor business space, in Egnatia avenue, next to the future metro s…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
385 m²
1
Area: Nea ParaliaExcellent Investment Property 385 sq.m. / BasementSurvey/Floor plan has bee…
€200,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
100 m²
1
A commercial property of 10 sq. m. (60+40) is available for sale on 5th floor.For auction, f…
€84,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
42 m²
1
A commercial property of 42 sq. m. is available for sale on the ground floor.For auction, fi…
€100,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 100 m²
For sale put up a commercial premises4100 sq.m., which is located in the central part of the…
€1,75M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
4 100 m²
1
Commercial space of 4100sq.m in a highly viewed area for sale.Area Neo Rysio
€1,75M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1
200 m²
1
Two apartments of 100 sq.m. each, located in Sykies district of Thessaloniki, are for sale! …
€250,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
250 m²
Business for sale in one of the most prestigious areas in Thessaloniki. The room is 250 squa…
€900,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
307 m²
For sale business of 307 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building has an elevator. Real estate inc…
€310,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
307 m²
1
A business space, located in Vardaris area, of a total surface of 307 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. vera…
€310,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
40 m²
1
A commercial property is available for sale on a main street in Perea,it consists of a groun…
€80,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1
141 m²
1
Предлагается к продаже коммерческое помещение 141кв. м.Первый этаж 77 кв. м + Подвал 64 кв. …
€100,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
120 m²
1
Store in central area of Perea in one of the most convenient places of maximum visibility
€135,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
120 m²
1
Store for sale 120sq.m with great visibility in one of the best places of Peraia beach
€135,000
Recommend
