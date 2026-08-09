Hotels for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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сommercial properties
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5 properties total found
Hotel in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
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Hotel
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Operating hotel in the city center - ready hotel businessType of property: commercial proper…
$3,11M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 480 m² in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 950 m² in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 950 m²
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
Property Code: HPS5022 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.100.000 . This 950 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,27M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 458 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 458 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 458 m²
🏨 Hotel for Sale – Prime Investment Opportunity! 📌 Description: A hotel is availa…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 800 m² in Peristera, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Peristera, Greece
Area 800 m²
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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