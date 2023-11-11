Hotels for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
€1,50M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
Το κτίριο είναι κατασκευής του 2011 από ιδιώτη χρησιποιώντας υλικά εξαρεταςκή πορετητας,κουφ…
€335,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 4 390 m²
Offered for sale hotel complex with an area of 4390 sq.m. with 95 rooms. The property is loc…
€2,20M
Hotel 1 room in Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 390 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
€2,20M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale put up a commercial premises located in the Agia Triad district in the suburb of Sa…
€530,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 525 m²
For sale building with an area of 525 sq.m. and which consists of a basement of 160 sq.m. an…
€590,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 280 m²
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
€310,000
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 800 m²
Commercial building for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€1,30M
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 270 m²
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
€400,000
Hotel with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 770 m²
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
€2,10M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 526 m²
For sale is a business located in the central district of Thessaloniki. The building consist…
€720,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 455 m²
For sale 455 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building consists of a basement of 150 square meters,…
€1,20M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 700 m²
Commercial real estate for sale with a total area of 3700 sq.m, located in the western part …
€4,00M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Commercial real estate with an area of 3000 sq.m, which is leased, is for sale. The business…
€5,00M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 800 m²
For sale is an apartment building of 800 sq.m, located in a good location in the Sikes area …
€2,00M
Hotel with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
For sale is a building of 1163 sq.m in Thessaloniki to open a business. The room consists of…
€700,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 140 m²
For sale building with an area of 1140 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building is located at 2 le…
€480,000
Hotel with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 388 m²
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
€650,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale historical hotel - an architectural monument in the center of. Thessaloniki . Basem…
€2,50M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale is a building of 500 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is for…
€350,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m. not far from the picturesque city of Thessaloniki. …
€700,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
For sale is a building of 3000 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
€2,20M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 850 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists …
€1,20M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
€350,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 049 m²
For sale is a building of 1049 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
€330,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 650 m²
For sale is a building of 1650 square meters in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furni…
€900,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 200 m²
Commercial real estate for sale with an area of 3.200 sq.m., located just 5.5 km from Macedo…
€3,30M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Commercial real estate for sale in the region of Assyros. The plot, consisting of 12,000 sq.…
€1,40M

