Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Thessaloniki Regional Unit
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
11
Thessaloniki
11
Hotel
82 properties total found
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
Το κτίριο είναι κατασκευής του 2011 από ιδιώτη χρησιποιώντας υλικά εξαρεταςκή πορετητας,κουφ…
€335,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 390 m²
Offered for sale hotel complex with an area of 4390 sq.m. with 95 rooms. The property is loc…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1
4 390 m²
1
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale put up a commercial premises located in the Agia Triad district in the suburb of Sa…
€530,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
For sale building with an area of 525 sq.m. and which consists of a basement of 160 sq.m. an…
€590,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
€310,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
Commercial building for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
€400,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
526 m²
For sale is a business located in the central district of Thessaloniki. The building consist…
€720,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
For sale 455 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building consists of a basement of 150 square meters,…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 700 m²
Commercial real estate for sale with a total area of 3700 sq.m, located in the western part …
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
Commercial real estate with an area of 3000 sq.m, which is leased, is for sale. The business…
€5,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
For sale is an apartment building of 800 sq.m, located in a good location in the Sikes area …
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 163 m²
For sale is a building of 1163 sq.m in Thessaloniki to open a business. The room consists of…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 140 m²
For sale building with an area of 1140 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building is located at 2 le…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale historical hotel - an architectural monument in the center of. Thessaloniki . Basem…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
For sale is a building of 500 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is for…
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m. not far from the picturesque city of Thessaloniki. …
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
For sale is a building of 3000 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists …
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 049 m²
For sale is a building of 1049 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
€330,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 650 m²
For sale is a building of 1650 square meters in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furni…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 200 m²
Commercial real estate for sale with an area of 3.200 sq.m., located just 5.5 km from Macedo…
€3,30M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 200 m²
Commercial real estate for sale in the region of Assyros. The plot, consisting of 12,000 sq.…
€1,40M
Recommend
