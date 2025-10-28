Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
16
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 …
$228,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go