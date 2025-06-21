Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Thermi, Greece

10 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
$3,23M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
$1,23M
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki.
$305,319
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
$2,07M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
$460,858
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
$311,079
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.
$599,116
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki.
$691,287
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki.
$864,109
Properties features in Thermi, Greece

