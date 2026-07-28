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Investment property in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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Investment 330 m² in Nea Potidea, Greece
Investment 330 m²
Nea Potidea, Greece
Area 330 m²
Fantastic investment opportunity in Halkidiki, Greece! This 330 square meter building in Kas…
$739,476
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
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