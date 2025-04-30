Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

16 properties total found
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11746 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 143.000 . This 38 sq. m. …
$162,989
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 217.000 . This 65 sq. m. …
$246,781
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11643 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 155.000 . This 57…
$162,210
1 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11697 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 103.990 Exclusivity.…
$108,827
1 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11711 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 220.000 . This 72 sq.…
$249,579
2 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11671 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 140.000 . This 64 sq.…
$146,513
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 11741 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 174.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$199,936
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11644 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
$216,306
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11747 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 172.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$195,125
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$204,703
1 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11687 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 135.000 . This 45 sq.…
$141,280
2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 153.900 . This 60 sq…
$161,059
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 140.000 . This 39 sq. m. …
$159,214
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Soteros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11588 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 120.000 . This 45 s…
$125,582
2 bedroom apartment in Limenaria, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11681 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for € 84.000 . This 84 sq. m.…
$87,908
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11604 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
$188,373
