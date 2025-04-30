Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
24
Thassos
11
Limenaria
3
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
$176,426
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
$245,280
