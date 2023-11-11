Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Spata
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Spata, Greece

6 properties total found
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€870,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€420,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€600,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Spata, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Spata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment property for sale in the Spata area. -On the ground floor there are: Parking, …
€295,000
